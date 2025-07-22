J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,215 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 104,650.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3%

OPP stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.