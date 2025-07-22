J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 9,234 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

