J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 8,878 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,814,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,857 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,900. The trade was a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.