J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 11,740 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ MU opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

