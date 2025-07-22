J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,842 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 143.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,661,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $238.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day moving average is $193.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $265.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

