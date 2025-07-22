J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 653.20 ($8.81) and traded as high as GBX 786.50 ($10.60). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 784 ($10.57), with a volume of 77,550 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 490 ($6.61) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
