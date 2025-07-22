ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $171.00 to $197.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

ITT stock opened at $156.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. ITT has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ITT by 26.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ITT by 3,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ITT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

