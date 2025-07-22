iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Holdings Cut by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 377,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,954,000.

BATS ITB opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

