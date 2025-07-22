iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA traded up $44.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.10. 395,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $197.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

