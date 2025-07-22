iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

