iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 61,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,536. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

