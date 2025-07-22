iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IVW opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.