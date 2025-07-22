iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lifted by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 873.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 133,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

IWP traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.67. 46,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

