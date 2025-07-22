iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

