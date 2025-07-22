iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 14.8%

Shares of EFG stock traded up $14.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.35. 514,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,391. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

