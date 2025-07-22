iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.75 and last traded at $130.13, with a volume of 2425991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,205 shares in the last quarter. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $179,665,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $164,781,000. Qalhat Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,585,000 after buying an additional 1,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,646,000 after buying an additional 661,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

