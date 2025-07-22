iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.75 and last traded at $130.13, with a volume of 2425991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.76.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Analysts Are Backing Qualcomm: Is a Breakout Coming?
- Trading Halts Explained
- GameStop: Clarity Brings Renewed Confusion for Meme Stock
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.