iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 558,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,231,000 after purchasing an additional 499,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Rigetti Soars 30% on Latest Quantum Leap: What It Means Long-Term
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.