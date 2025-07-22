iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,924 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

MBB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $93.26. 555,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3322 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.