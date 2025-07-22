iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

IVV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $630.83. 1,015,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,499. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $634.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $606.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.82. The stock has a market cap of $635.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

