iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1,008.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IEUR stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

