iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.28 and traded as low as $27.55. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 379 shares.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

Get iPath Series B Carbon ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iPath Series B Carbon ETN

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.