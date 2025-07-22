Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after acquiring an additional 568,120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $679,936,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $560.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,749,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,640,137. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $566.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

