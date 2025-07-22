Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a 20.0% increase from Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:QQLV traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (QQLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the lowest volatility stocks from the Nasdaq-100. QQLV was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

