Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Bought by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. 5,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,723. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $786.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

