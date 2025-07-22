Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $233.00.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Rigetti Soars 30% on Latest Quantum Leap: What It Means Long-Term
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.