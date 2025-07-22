Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.