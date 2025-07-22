Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Invesco has a payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,228,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,133. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Invesco has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Invesco by 40.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $563,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco



Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

