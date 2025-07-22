Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a 0.1% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 63,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,696. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.