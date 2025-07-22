Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $145.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

In other Integer news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. This trade represents a 43.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,434 shares of company stock worth $44,577,115. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,960,000 after buying an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Integer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 558,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Integer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 530,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 451,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Integer by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,974,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $111.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.34. Integer has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

