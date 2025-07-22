Insider Buying: Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) CEO Moishe Gubin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 823,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,629,735.04. This represents a 0.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Moishe Gubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Moishe Gubin acquired 172 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871.36.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Moishe Gubin bought 200 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $2,158.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Moishe Gubin bought 228 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446.44.

On Monday, June 9th, Moishe Gubin purchased 1,304 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $13,405.12.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 7,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,234. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41.

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 36,616.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 2,191.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 48.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Strawberry Fields REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $10.65 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised Strawberry Fields REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

