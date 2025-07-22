Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

INDV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Indivior from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

INDV stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 425,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,421. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 97.29% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. Analysts predict that Indivior will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Indivior by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Indivior in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Indivior in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

