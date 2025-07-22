Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Trimmed by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $1,720,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 307,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,941. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $1,023,763.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,497.02. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,392 shares of company stock worth $3,584,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

