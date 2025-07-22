ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 1,831,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,619,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.05.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities research analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

