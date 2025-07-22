Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,054 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 66.8% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DAUG opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

