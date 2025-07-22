Ignite Planners LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 93,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%
MDYV stock opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $87.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
