Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%
VGIT opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Are Backing Qualcomm: Is a Breakout Coming?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- GameStop: Clarity Brings Renewed Confusion for Meme Stock
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.