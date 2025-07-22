Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,019,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after buying an additional 1,162,288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,794,000 after buying an additional 979,756 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Southern Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.