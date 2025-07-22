Ignite Planners LLC Raises Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 96,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 713.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 372,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 326,437 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.