Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 5,616 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOV. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $6,626,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000.

Shares of BATS DNOV opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

