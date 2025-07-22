Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,418,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 57,425,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $196.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

