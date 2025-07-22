Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $97.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

