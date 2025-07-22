Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 318.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,040,075,000 after buying an additional 558,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,697,000 after buying an additional 357,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,200,000 after buying an additional 864,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $539,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,727,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,038,000 after buying an additional 117,901 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

