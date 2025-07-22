Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $105.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

