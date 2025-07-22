Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 5,310 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 113,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of DMAR opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

