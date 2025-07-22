IFP Advisors Inc Sells 419 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.77.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $778.38 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $736.90 and its 200 day moving average is $689.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

