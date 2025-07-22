IFP Advisors Inc Sells 395 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $345.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $347.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.52.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

