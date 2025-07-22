IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,081 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.07.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average of $169.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $137.71 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

