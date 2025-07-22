IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:MO opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

