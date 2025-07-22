IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986,682 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,336 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,004,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,753,000 after buying an additional 4,081,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,644,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,450,000 after buying an additional 3,996,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

