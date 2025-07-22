IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,422 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

