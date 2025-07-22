IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

